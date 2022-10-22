Waterloo Mayor likes the progress he sees on city projects

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) It's a busy fall for Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
Hart has some key city positions to fill, including a new Police Chief, Fire Chief and Chief Financial Officer.
Mayor Hart says the city has received applications from several qualified candidates.
Former Police Chief, Joel Fitzgerald, left Waterloo to take a law enforcement job in Colorado, and Fire Chief, Pat Treloar, recently announced his coming retirement. Chief Financial Officer, Michelle Weidner, has taken a new job as Black Hawk County Finance Officer.
The city has a wide variety of road and bridge construction under, and Mayor Hart talks about that on this week's edition of The Steele Report.