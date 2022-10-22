 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waterloo Mayor likes the progress he sees on city projects

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)  It's a busy fall for Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.

Hart has some key city positions to fill, including a new Police Chief, Fire Chief and Chief Financial Officer.

Mayor Hart says the city has received applications from several qualified candidates.

Former Police Chief, Joel Fitzgerald, left Waterloo to take a law enforcement job in Colorado, and Fire Chief, Pat Treloar, recently announced his coming retirement. Chief Financial Officer, Michelle Weidner, has taken a new job as Black Hawk County Finance Officer.

The city has a wide variety of road and bridge construction under, and Mayor Hart talks about that on this week's edition of The Steele Report.