Waterloo Fire Rescue responds to Saturday night house fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – Waterloo fire crews fought a house fire in a misty drizzle Saturday night.
The fire happened around 9 p.m. at 327 Glenwood Street in Waterloo. The porch of the house was visibly on fire when fire crews arrived. The fire was quickly put out and was smoldering by 10 p.m.
Not many details are available at this time. People near the fire told our KWWL crew that two people were living at the house, but it’s not known if anyone was home at the time.
This is a developing story, KWWL will update you both on air and online as information becomes available.