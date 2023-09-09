Waterloo East rallies to shock Charles City 39-36 with huge second half effort and late field goal

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) The Waterloo East High Trojans scored 17 unanswered second half points in a come from behind 39-36 victory over Charles City Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Comets seemed to be in complete control, taking an early 14-0 lead and extending that lead to 21-7 at half.
The Trojan were not to be denied, roaring back in the 4th quarter to win it on a late field goal to pick up their second straight victory. Watch the first half highlights here, as East High improves its record to 2-1.
The victory cams on Hall of Fame night for Waterloo East, as the Trojans welcomed five new members into the East Hall of Fame.
New East High Hall of Fame inductees include:
Mary Louise Bryant-Wilder, Class of 1972
Brian Fanton, Class of 1963
Rachel (Whittington) Cardis, Class of 1997
Sharrie (Jordan) Wright, Class of 1972
Terry (Pearson) Stevens, Class of 1969
Congratulations to all of the new East High School Hall of Famer inductees.