Waterloo East and West and Dubuque Senior claim State Bowling title

WATERLOO(KWWL)--On the final day of Coed State Bowling, Waterloo East Senior Kadence Hyde won the 2A Girls Individual State Crown. The Dubuque Senior claimed the Class 3A Girls Team championship and Waterloo West won the Class 3A Boys team title.
Hyde of East had to rally from a big deficit to win her title. Hyde is the fourth Trojan girl to win the individual Championship.
The Dubuque Senior Girls earned their state title as the 5th seed while the Waterloo West Boys wins their second state title in school history.