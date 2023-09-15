Waterloo defense propels Wahawks to 19-3 victory over Davenport North

WATERLOO(KWWL)--The Waterloo West Defense scored points and stalled Davenport North three times inside the Wahawk 5 yard line in the first half on its way to a 19-3 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Wahawk Captain Jacob Muller picked off North quarterback Kazimir Rebarcak just 1 mintue into the game and returned the interception for a touchdown to give West a 7-0 lead. The Wahawk defense only yielded three points on three Davenport North trips inside the five yard line. West improves to 3-1 with the victory.