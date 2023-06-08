Waterloo daughter accused of murder says mother stabbed herself

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- A Waterloo woman accused of murdering her mother told police her mother stabbed herself.
Sarah Nagy Brown is facing first-degree murder charges for killing her own mother, Roberta Nagy, last month in Waterloo.
It happened on Fereday Court on May 21.
Brown told investigators her mother stabbed herself in the neck multiple times after they got into a fight and attempted to strangle herself with a phone cord.
Police said Brown stabbed her mother in the fight.
Waterloo Police and Fire Rescue responded to a report of an unconscious woman just after 8 p.m. on May 21.
They attempted life-saving measures on Roberta Nagy, but she died at the hospital due to several knife wounds.
Brown is currently in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $1 million bond.