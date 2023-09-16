Waterloo Columbus hands Hudson first loss of the season, 42-18

HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL) Waterloo Columbus used its offensive machine to score early against Hudson in a 42-18 victory over the previously unbeaten Pirates Friday in Hudson.
Columbus took a 21-0 lead on touchdowns from Parker Kjeldsen and Nick Merrifield.
Hudson scored on the final play of the first half, when a tipped ball found its way into the hands of Hudson receiver, Drew Sundine. Columbus led 20-6 at half.
The Pirates came out and scored on their opening drive of the 3rd quarter on a Kiean Crile touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-12.
But, the Sailors came right back with a Carter Lockert touchdown and never looked back in the 42-18 win.
Next Thursday night, Columbus (3-1) plays host to undefeated, defending State Champion, Grundy Center.
Hudson (3-1) will play Grundy Center later in the season on October 12, another Thursday night game.
Watch some game highlights.