Waterloo City Council passes conversion therapy ban

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- After months of discussion, Waterloo City Councilors passed a ban on conversion therapy for children and teens Monday evening.
Councilor Jonathan Grieder says the every mainstream medical association in the United States has denounced the practice aimed at changing a patient's sexual orientation.
Waterloo is far from the first city in the country or Iowa itself to ban the practice. Right now, 22 states and over 100 counties and cities have already banned conversion therapy. Waterloo now joins Linn County and Davenport within the eastern half of Iowa.
Community members had a chance to offer their opinions on the matter before the council vote Monday evening. Many supported the ban to give LGBTQ+ youth "protection." Still, some people voiced concerns that local governments should not interfere with how someone runs a private practice or how families decide on care.
The measure passed all three readings 6-1, with Councilor Dave Boesen opposing it.