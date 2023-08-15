Waterloo Christian set to play football this Fall

WATERLOO (KWWL) - The newest High School Football program in the Cedar Valley did not come easy, Waterloo Christian was actually without a head coach last month before Veteran Football man Andrew Bruemmer got a call.
Andrew Bruemmer said, "I was just going to watch football and I have been doing it for 30 plus years 34-35--but my pastor gave me a call and told me this job was open--went in and interviewed and they hired me."
In a few short weeks Bruemmer has assembled a staff of three assistant coaches while his wife Emily and 11-year-old Daughter Becca are also there to lend a helping hand.
And so far, 34 kids have signed up to be a part of the Regents inaugural season...but not all of these guys have football experience.
Coach Bruemmer said, "We have guys who have played before, but we have guys have never played and we are going back to the basics how to get in a three-point stance--how to catch the football the proper way and a lot of that is good because they don't come with a lot of bad mechanics or bad fundamentals.
And so far, these guys are coachable and hungry. Senior Drew Wagner is playing football for the first time since his Youth Wahawk Days.
Drew Wagner/Senior Tight End/Defensive End said, "I think it will be fun me and some friends to play another sport besides basketball getting some bonding time.I think we could do something really good this year. I want to score a touchdown or two, but I really want to tackle somebody."
Gavin DeFord Junior running back/Linebacker We got a lot guys --guy from Grundy Center from G-R couple of guys played West last year we definitely have guys who know what they are doing coaches have done a great job teaching us can't wait for the season it will be awesome."
Coach Bruemmer said, "What will be success, if the Young men have fun and they learn a little discipline along the way, and that is success to me."