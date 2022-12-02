 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 50
mph.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers are moving through north
central Iowa this evening and will cause brief, significant
reduction of visibility in some places. A dusting of snow
accumulation is possible and may cause slick spots on roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony with rare Sunday concert at Antioch Baptist Church

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)  December is always a perfect time of year for The Nutcracker.

This Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will bring to life the Nutcrackers of Tchaikovsky and Ellington during a rare Sunday church concert at Antioch Baptist Church in Waterloo.

The delightful Nutcrackers of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and Edward 'Duke' Ellington will highlight this special Sundau holiday concert, under the direction of The Symphony's Pauline Barrett Artistic Director, Jason Weinberger

The Sunday concert at Antioch is open to the public and will begin at 3 p.m.

There will also be some audience participation with some Holiday song favorites and sing-alongs.

The Nutcrackers of Tchaikovsky and Ellington mingle at Antioch Baptist Church in the heart of the holiday season. 

It's the first visit by the WCH Symphony to the historic Antioch Baptish Church on Sumner Street. 

New Symphony Executive Director, Jordan Bancroft and Development Director, Jim Miller, stop by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about this and upcoming WCF Symphony concerts.

Venue information: There is ample parking near the church, including street parking.

Concertgoers are asked to park in the largest parking lot, which is off North Barclay Street, and on the west side of the church.

There is a smaller lot on the east side of the church off of Jackson Street.

If those lots are full street parking is encouraged.

Patrons are asked to enter the church on the north side of the building from Sumner Street.

Tags

Recommended for you