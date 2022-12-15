Waterloo Bucks 2023 Schedule

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Waterloo Bucks are preparing for their 2023 season.
Their full 68-game schedule begins on Memorial Day -- May 29th -- and ends on Aug. 12th.
They'll have 36 home games at Riverfront Stadium, eight of which will have fireworks afterward. Fireworks will be shot off after each of the five Saturday home games. Other fireworks nights are Tuesday, July 4th and Friday, July 28th.
For the first time, the Bucks will play an unbalanced schedule. The slate includes 12 games each against the Rochester (Minn.) Honkers and Thunder Bay (Ont.) Border Cats; eight games each against the Duluth (Minn.) Huskies, Eau Claire (Wis.) Express, La Crosse (Wis.) Loggers, Mankato (Minn.) MoonDogs; and four games each against the Minnesota Mudpuppies, St. Cloud (Minn.) Rox and Willmar (Minn.) Stingers.
Night games at Riverfront Stadium begin at 6:35 p.m. Each of Waterloo's four Sunday home games begin at 2:35 p.m., along with the Memorial Day opener.
The Bucks also play a Thursday home game on July 13th that starts at 12:05 p.m. It's part of a day-night doubleheader.
This Bucks are preparing for their 28th season in the Northwoods League.
Last month, team officials announced that Darrell Handelsman would be returning as Waterloo's field manager. Handelsman led the Bucks for four seasons from 1999-2002, guiding the team to its last league championship in 2002. He is currently the second winningest manager in team history with 160 victories.
List of home dates and times:
Monday, May 29: Rochester Honkers - 2:35 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30: Rochester Honkers - 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 2: Thunder Bay Border Cats - 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, June 3: Thunder Bay Border Cats - 6:35 p.m. (Fireworks)
Tuesday, June 6: Rochester Honkers - 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, June 10: Willmar Stingers - 6:35 p.m. (Fireworks)
Sunday, June 11: Willmar Stingers - 2:35 p.m.
Monday, June 12: La Crosse Loggers - 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13: La Crosse Loggers - 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 16: Rochester Honkers - 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, June 17: Duluth Huskies - 6:35 p.m. (Fireworks)
Sunday, June 18: Duluth Huskies - 2:35 p.m.
Monday, June 26: La Crosse Loggers - 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27: La Crosse Loggers - 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 30: Minnesota Mudpuppies - 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 1: Minnesota Mudpuppies - 6:35 p.m. (Fireworks)
Sunday, July 2: St. Cloud Rox - 2:35 p.m.
Monday, July 3: St. Cloud Rox - 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4: Mankato MoonDogs - 6:35 p.m. (Fireworks)
Wednesday, July 5: Mankato MoonDogs - 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 8: Eau Claire Express - 6:35 p.m. (Fireworks)
Sunday, July 9: Eau Claire Express - 2:35 p.m.
Wednesday, July 12: Thunder Bay Border Cats - 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 13: Thunder Bay Border Cats - 12:05 p.m. (Day-Night Doubleheader)
Thursday, July 13: Thunder Bay Border Cats - 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 14: Thunder Bay Border Cats - 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18: Eau Claire Express - 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19: Eau Claire Express - 6:35 p.m.
Monday, July 24: Rochester Honkers - 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 27: Minnesota Mudpuppies - 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 28: Minnesota Mudpuppies - 6:35 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 7: Rochester Honkers - 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9: Duluth Huskies - 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10: Duluth Huskies - 6:35 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11: Mankato MoonDogs - 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12: Mankato MoonDogs - 6:35 p.m. (Fireworks)