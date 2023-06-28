Waterloo Arena League Football team has a name

WATERLOO(KWWL)--A big piece of the Waterloo Arena League football team puzzle is now in place....
After a vote from the public---the new team's name and logo were unveiled today.
And the team will be called the Waterloo Woo!
The unveiling was held this afternoon at the Silver Eagle--Harley Davidson dealership in Waterloo one of the sponsors for the new franchise...
The general manager of the Waterloo Woo.............. Bailey McRae was also introduced to the assembled crowd.
Bailey is a native of the Cedar Valley ---and she wants the new franchise to be a positive entry to the area.
Bailey McRae/Waterloo Woo General Manager, "Again I think it could be huge for here we want it to be family friendly we want it to be place where kids will be pumped and they can't wait for the next game. Because they get to hang out with the mascot and shake hands with the players throw the ball with the quarterback and get tackled if they want not hard there are insurance things here."
The Waterloo Woo will begin play in 2024.