...Air Quality Advisory Continues for the Eastern Half of Iowa
Through Midnight Thursday Night...

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has extended an Air
Quality Advisory for the Eastern half of Iowa through Thursday
night.

Fine particulate levels near or above EPA health standards are
expected to remain elevated today and persist in these areas
through midnight Thursday night. Elevated levels of fine
particulates may be a concern over the next several days as the
smoke moves through the state.

The DNR recommends that people reduce long or intense activities,
and take more breaks during outdoor activities until air quality
conditions improve. The recommendation is especially pertinent to
individuals with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and
teenagers, and outdoor workers. People in these categories should
consider rescheduling or moving outdoor activities indoors.

Waterloo Arena League Football team has a name

WATERLOO(KWWL)--A big piece of the Waterloo Arena League football team puzzle is now in place....

After a vote from the public---the new team's name and logo were unveiled today.

And the team will be called the Waterloo Woo!

The unveiling was held this afternoon at the Silver Eagle--Harley Davidson dealership in Waterloo one of the sponsors for the new franchise...

The general manager of the Waterloo Woo.............. Bailey McRae was also introduced to the assembled crowd.

Bailey is a native of the Cedar Valley ---and she wants the new franchise to be a positive entry to the area.

Bailey McRae/Waterloo Woo General Manager, "Again I think it could be huge for here we want it to be family friendly we want it to be place where kids will be pumped and they can't wait for the next game. Because they get to hang out with the mascot and shake hands with the players throw the ball with the quarterback and get tackled if they want not hard there are insurance things here."

The Waterloo Woo will begin play in 2024.

