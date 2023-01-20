Waterloo Airport undergoing some major improvements

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Keith Kaspari, Waterloo Regional Airport Director, says some major improvements are planned at the Waterloo facility.
"This coming year, and over the next two years, we will do in excess of
$5 million of equipment acquisitions or air-side pavement improvements."
Kaspari, who's been Airport Director since 2014, adds, "With the assistance of the F.A.A, from '22 to '26, we're looking at over $1 million a year, in addition to the $1 million a year we get from the F.A.A. We have been saving and banking some of our entitlements."
American Airlines offers two daily flights to Chicago O'Hare, and Kaspari is grateful to have that legacy airline in Waterloo.
"As we continue to ease away from the pandemic, we're thankful that we
have a legacy carrier like American Airlines to supply scheduled service
to one of midwest's best airports and many points beyond that."
.
"We're nearing the first year of a two-year term with American Airlines. We are looking forward to eventually, as the pilot issues lessens, we're hoping to get into a better schedule for the betterment and improvement for our passengers to make improved connections, once they get to Chicago. But, that could be some time."
The pilot shortage is not helping, he says. "If you remember, there was a national pilot shortage before the pandemic. Now, due to the retirements in the industry, it's now an acute issue. We're hoping that once the pilots get ramped up, in our case, American Airlines, we will see an improved schedule for service at Chicago O'Hare."
Th jets American flies out of Waterloo are also improving, with a full schedule.
"Since we're in the essential air service, and that usually for the size
airplane that we have serving Waterloo, which is a 50‐seat jet. Usually the D.O.T. approves 13 maximum flights a week, However, we're at 14.
we're seeing a little bit of a bump. We appreciate that."
Waterloo flights, he says, are very competitive cost-wise, and passenger convenience is a top priority, Kaspari says. "We want to make sure that we can get our passengers out to Chicago and then the national air transportation system as quickly and as efficiently as possible. We don't have a lot of the fancy gift shops and restaurants and all that, but what we like to boast about is that we will get you from check in to inside and through security screening in probably no more than 15 minutes."
He'd like to be able to add flights to Dallas-Fort Worth in the future.
"Eventually we want to continue to expand our air service offerings. If at
all possible. We would love to see a daily trip eventually in the future to a
Dallas/Fort Worth, which is American's main hub in the metroplex of
Dallas/Fort Worth."
Kaspari points out those improvements planned for the Waterloo Airport are all designed to help passengers.
"We have the air side and land side project, starting with the land side. We are in the design phase to do a parking lot canopy system for improving the passenger experience for our passengers, even before they get to the front door."
Check out the interview from this week's edition of The Steele Report