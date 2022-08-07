Water rescue saves five people and three dogs on the Wapsipinicon river

QUASEQUETON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Buchanan County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Wapsipinicon River this morning, after a person reported he and his family were stranded on a sandbar following heavy rainfall that caused their equipment to float away.
It happened just before 8:00 a.m. near Coots boulevard. Using a rescue boat, firefighters were able to locate and rescue the individuals upstream, including their three dogs.
No one was reportedly injured, and they were all brought to a safe location.