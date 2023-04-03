Washington County public safety agencies advise signing up for weather alerts after siren failure

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Washington County public safety agencies are advising residents to sign up for Alert Iowa emergency alerts before Tuesday's forecasted severe weather.
During Friday's storms, they experienced a siren failure and are suggesting residents sign up for alerts to stay as prepared as possible.
Alert Iowa is an emergency alert system that the county uses to alert residents in cases such as severe weather.
To sign up for Alert Iowa notifications, check out their website.