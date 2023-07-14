 Skip to main content
Washington County man previously reported missing killed in motorcycle crash

Wayne Zieser

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 77-year-old from Washington County, who was previously reported missing this week, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday.

Washington Police say that 77-year-old Wayne Zieser died in an accident near mile marker 32 south of Center Point on I-380. They responded to the scene around 12:05 p.m.

Zieser was previously reported missing by the Washington Police Department after he was last seen on Wednesday on a maroon motorcycle. They say that Zieser failed to make his destination to Hiawatha that day.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.