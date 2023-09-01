'Walk To End Alzheimer's' in your area in September and October

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)
Five Eastern Iowa area annual ‘Walks to End Alzheimer’s’ are coming up soon in several communities. The public is always invited to participate.
The Decorah Walk will kick things off on Saturday, September 16, followed by the Cedar Valley Walk on Saturday, September 23. The Cedar Valley Walk starts at Peet Junior High School.
The Iowa City Walk to End Alzheimer’s is also on Saturday, September 23, with the Hawkeyes out of town that Saturday at Penn State.
The other two area walk including the Dubuque Walk on Saturday, October 7 and the Cedar Rapids Walk on Saturday, October 14.
These Walks are free, and there is no pre-registration is required. However, walkers are encouraged to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association,
Christine Hess is the Walk Manager for the Decorah, Cedar Falls and Dubuque Walks. The annual Walks attract hundreds of Iowans who show up for a wide variety of reasons.
Many have lost a loved one to Alzherimer’s or know someone dealing with it.
Bright colors are always a part of the Walks.
Christine says, “Flowers are really important to us. Each color represents a different connection to the disease. Yellow means you are a caregiver. Blue means you have the disease. Purple means you’ve lost someone to the disease. Orange means you just don’t want to see a world with dementia anymore.”
Christine lost her grandfather, Fred Emkes, to Alzheimer’s in 2021. As a result, Christine’s Dad, retired Eastern Iowa banker, Jack Emkes, became an Alzherimer’s Association volunteer.
Jack says, “My father had been diagnosed. It really is one of those diseases that first started moving very slowly. We were seeing things. Now, as a volunteer, it was great to be around when he was still living, and be part of a group of people who were also in that same camp, and understand, and do, and watch what the Alzheimer’s Association has been able to do to move the progression of it along.”
Though the well-established organization is still called the “Alzheimer’s Association, its mission continues to evolve as researchers learn more about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Of her organization, Christine says today, ’Our mission covers all forms of dementia. Alzheimer’s represents 70-per cent of all of those cases.”
Christine and Jack stop by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about the Walks to End Alzheimer’s for this week’s edition of The Steele Report. You can watch that segment here.