Voodoo Lounge set to close in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Voodoo Lounge is set to close on May 20 in Cedar Falls, the Harmonic Hospitality Group (HHG) announced on Friday.
A farewell party will take place on Saturday, May 20 to celebrate its 20 years in operation.
Tony DeSalvo, President of HHG, said that the lease has expired.
DeSalvo said in a press release, "The Harmonic Hospitality Group has decided to focus on our other four brands and expand them throughout the Midwest. We feel strongly about our Roxxy, Stuffed Olive, Double Tap, and Deringer brands and want to spend all our time polishing our operations in these concepts and successfully take them to other markets. Next will be Omaha’s Capitol District, where a new Roxxy and Stuffed Olive will open later this fall!”
Voodoo employees have been offered positions at the other Main Street operations.