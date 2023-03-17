Volunteers needed to help area foster families through Cedar Valley Angels

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) "My family is a foster-adoptive family," says Derek Kimball, Executive Director of the foster family support organization, Cedar Valley Angels.
Derek and his wife adopted two of their five children out of the foster care system, and saw a great need for a non-profit organization like Cedar Valley Angels.
"What we do is, we come alongside kids and their families in foster care with volunteers in the community and they do all sorts of things with those families. What we realized when we were young in our foster journey is that we needed extra support."
Derek says there is a tremendous need right now across the Cedar Valley for volunteers to help local foster kids and their families.
He speaks from his own personal experience. "We needed people to come around and bring meals. People to play with our kids. Those people to help us get kids to and from school or practice. Sometimes, Mom and Dad are like taxis and an ATM. We need that support because our kids in foster care have a lot of trauma in their past. We need volunteers we can train about trauma, and, then hook them up with foster families that could need that support."
Derek says it's been tough over the last couple of years to find new volunteers.
"We have over 20 families on our waiting list right now who said 'Hey, we see
what you're doing with some of the other families in the community and
we want to be part of that as well. We want to attend your events.
We want people to come alongside us as we come alongside kids who are
in foster care.' "So, we have a lot of need right here in Waterloo, Waverly, Independence, All around the area right now."
Derek thinks many people likely don't feel they are qualified or have enough expertise with kids to get involved. He says just being there for a family can make all the difference.
"I think people feel they need a degree in a child welfare field. But, what a kid needs is they need people to come alongside them and just give them time.
A lot of kids they spell the word 'Love' T.I.M.E. They want you there and they want people to commit to them, read books, play games, give rides, do things that a community does for a family."
For information about becoming a foster family volunteer, please contact Cedar Valley Angels here: https://www.cedarvalleyangels.org/
Derek Kimball stops by the KWWL-TV studio talk about the need for more volunteers for this week's edition of The Steele Report.
