Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW
EVENING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM CST Monday the stage was 9.6 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vladimir Putin signs a decree honoring US actor -- and Russian citizen -- Steven Seagal

  • Updated
Steven Seagal received Russian citizenship from Vladimir Putin in 2016.

 President of Russia/File

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to honor the American actor Steven Seagal with the state Order of Friendship.

The decree cited what it called Seagal's "great contribution to the development of international cultural and humanitarian cooperation."

Seagal has been a regular visitor to Russia and became a citizen of the country in 2016, when he received a Russian passport from Vladimir Putin personally. He has also worked as the Russian Foreign Ministry's "special representative" to the United States and Japan.

The former action hero backed Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and has supported its invasion of Ukraine. He visited the occupied Donbas area last summer.

In an interview on Russian television last year he spoke of an existential threat to Russia from Ukraine.

