Violent crime up but overall crime down, says Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) Black Hawk County Sheriff, Tony Thompson, says overall crime is down in the county, but, violent crime is on the rise.
Sheriff Thompson says, "Overall crime is down. Violent crime, unfortunately, is spiking. Thank goodness we're good at catching them. So, whether it's Black Hawk County, Waterloo P.D., Cedar Falls, whoever, our law enforcement partners are, they're good at catching the offenders and bringing them to jail."
The Sheriff talked about areas of crime which come up most often, with a somewhat surprising answer. "Almost always, it's parole violations or recidivism issues, where they revisit these types of crimes where they're already in the criminal justice system."
"Once you're in, it's hard to get back out. New crimes, burglaries, for us were down. Overall, I think it's still crimes against property, thefts, and again assaults, drunk driving, second and third offense drunk driving gets you caught in worse shape than a first offense drunk driving. A lot of times, it's that companion charge of a probation violation or parole violation on top of that."
The Black Hawk County Jail is nearly full of inmates all the time. The jail, which opened in the mid-1990's, can hold 272 inmates. Thompson says this week, it was nearly full, at right around 260.
"Our jail population has changed and evolved since I started. You used to have those misdemeanor offenders who would check themselves in on the weekend or get a serious misdemeanor arrest, we don't have those anymore," he says.
"Right now, the density of forcible felony arrests and people that are sleeping in our beds now are there for murder, rape, serious sexual assault, those are the people that my detention officers."
"My deputies in the jail are in custody and control of, far worse offenses, looking at 25 to 50 years to life. So, the density of the seriousness of offenders are much more, much more challenging."
Black Hawk County has a total Sheriff's Department staff of 140, which Thompson says has been evolving over the past five years.
He says, "About five years ago, we started transitioning in our jail from sworn peace officer and, deputies, to civilian detention officers. As we attrite through retirement, through officers moving on, getting moved through patrol, investigations, civil, that has been constantly evolving."
"We look at that 140 number, and, of that 140, about 75 or 80 are still sworn, and then the rest of that being back filled with civilian detention and booking Master Control."
Dealing with mental health cases has become a huge part of the job of a Sheriff's Deputy. Thompson says, "We were meeting with Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health and it's the known fact that unfortunately, we are the largest provider of mental health services in the county."
"Unfortunately, with 60% to 70% of your inmate population diagnosed with mental illness, that trickle down effect is the funnel of mental illness. We happen to be at the bottom."
Sheriff Thompson says the new 9-8-8 national mental health crisis line is getting a lot of calls, and Thompson points out, Black Hawk County was one of the first to put it into action locally.
"In Black Hawk County, we have a solid communication center; one Communication Center dispatches for all fire, EMS in the county, which is a benefit. We are also one of the first to implement that connection to 988 for the state of Iowa. Being the crash test dummies, or the ones that are field trials for that connection."
"There is a lot of opportunity, but, a lot of bugs to work out. We want to make sure we're able to get the right provider, whether a mobile crisis team, or somebody just on the phone, or maybe they need law enforcement as a responder. We want to try to provide the best, most efficient, and most effective response in that 988 system."
