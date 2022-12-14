Victim identified in fatal two-vehicle accident in Cedar Rapids

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: The victim killed in the Cedar Rapids crash has been identified as 37-year-old Benjamin Sanders.
ORIGINAL: Linn County Deputies, along with several other emergency agencies, responded to a fatal accident in Linn County on Wednesday morning.
According to a press release, the accident happened at 7:47 a.m. on Highway 13 and Mt. Vernon Rd.
Responders discovered that a utility truck traveling westbound collided head-on with another vehicle, with that driver dying of their injuries at the hospital. The driver of the utility truck was uninjured.
The accident is still under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff's Office.