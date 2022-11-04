VAN METER(KWWL)--Sigourney-Keota was no match for defending 1A state champion Van Meter---losing 45-0. Van Meter(10-1) advances to next week's semifinal round.
Van Meter crushes Sigourney-Keota 45-0
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
