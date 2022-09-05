US Veterans walking across the country to raise awareness for MIA soldiers reach Iowa

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL)-- Three American military veterans are walking across the country to raise awareness for US servicemen and women who were lost abroad and still need to be brought home. On Labor Day, they made it to Iowa.
JD Lehew and Coleman "Rocky" Kinzer started their journey in Boston, Massachusetts. Their goal is Newport, Oregon. Fellow veteran Ramon Shinohara joined them a couple of weeks into the trip. The three veterans plan to walk every step while following the country's longest highway, Highway 20.
Lehew says while a lot of what they've seen so far is beautiful, it's the people he's been impressed by.
"It seems on Route 20 everybody is just trying to do the best they can with what they can, and for the most part," Lehew said. "It seems like they're trying to help each other out, that's out here. And it is something I feel is part of the great American story that is missing."
Since the three started on June 6th, they have traveled over 1,100 miles in just under three months. There are still around 2,000 to go.
Lehew says there is a mission driving them across the nation. To bring awareness to the over 81,000 service men and women who were lost overseas and are still missing.
"I'm never leaving those men behind. If we have the means and the capabilities," Lehew said. "It's a great thing as an American to say if we have the means and the capabilities, we're gonna find you, and we're gonna get you."
After they left military service, Lehew and Kinzer continued to serve their country. They joined a program called The Long Road Home. Now, when not walking across the US, the two work with the US government to recover the bodies of these soldiers from overseas and have them buried at home.
Ramon Shinohara, a veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, joined the trek two weeks in because he wanted to support the cause.
"I did, unfortunately, see many of my marines, my sailors, and other service members pass away," Shinohara said. "And it's just an amazing experience and an honor to be a part of the process to bring back our heroes."
Despite the hardships of the over 3,000 mile journey Lehew says after decades of serving this country, he couldn't imagine a better way to see it.
"We spent a lot of time outside of the United States. Now we get to walk through and see all the greatness that we went forward to protect for all those years. So I can't think of something better to do."
To follow along their journey or support their cause you can go to their Facebook page here or their website teamlongroad.com