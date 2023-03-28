US 218 reconstruction planned, ramp closure expected

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- The Highway 57/28 southbound ramp towards Hudson and the University of Northern Iowa along US 218 will be closed for at least the first phase of a roadway project starting Monday.
The first phase involves reconstructing the outside westbound lanes of US 218 before the interchange and reconstructing a portion of westbound Highway 57 around the exit ramp.
All other ramps will be open with single lane reduced capacity and a maximum 11 foot width on the exit ramp towards Janesville and Waverly.
Drivers are asked to stay away from the construction area, as heavy equipment will be moving around the closed area.