Urbandale child breaks three back bones in slide accident

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) -- A boy broke his back in three places at an Urbandale park.
And now his mother is warning other parents to be careful.
KCCI Senior Reporter Todd Magel is at Walker Johnson Park - where one slide is now at the center of controversy.
"It's a really long metal slide so that just attracted me," Ethan Wiese says.
12-year-old Ethan Wiese is no longer attracted to this Urbandale Park slide.
Instead, he's stuck on the couch for a while, playing video games. His doctors told him not to move too much.
"I tried to ride down the slide and it felt like pain and torturing," Ethan said.
Wiese and his family visited this metal slide at Walker Johnson Park a week ago and he took a hard fall at the bottom.
"He landed really funny and he just laid there and didn't get up so I ran down to the bottom and he was attempting to cry but couldn't," Missy Cox said.
"Really bad. Like I can barely breathe," Ethan adds.
Eventually his family helped him get to a doctor.
"When we went to urgent care and they told me that his back was fractured I was in shock," Missy said.
"I just couldn't get up, or nothing. Hurt too much," Ethan said.
"Compression fracture. Three vertebrae," Missy explained.
"I was really scared," Ethan said.
Now Missy Cox, Ethan's mom, wants to alert parents. She posted on Facebook and asked to spread the word.
"I wanted to warn the other moms in the area so they knew that it was a potential that something could happen," Missy said.
Ethan will see more doctors to help treat his injury.
"We want to warn everyone that goes there and that's it," Ethan said.
An Urbandale city spokesperson says the city is sad to hear about the injury.
Staff took a look at the slide after the incident and says it is compliance with all safety standards. It's also inspected every year.