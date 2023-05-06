UPDATE: Three people stabbed after large fight breaks out near University of Iowa campus

UPDATE at 9 a.m.: Iowa City police say three people were stabbed after a large fight broke out near S. Gilbert and E. Burlington Streets around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Several people ran from the area when officers arrived, police said. They found three adult men suffering from stab wounds.
The victims were taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of their injuries. All three are expected to recover, police said.
Authorities determined the fight was among people known to each other. Police said there is no direct threat to the general public.
No one has been arrested.
Authorities are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information should contact Iowa City police at 319-356-6800.
--------------------
Original Story:
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect after multiple people were stabbed near the University of Iowa campus early Saturday morning.
The victims' conditions are unknown.
University police sent out a Hawk Alert around 2 a.m., telling people to avoid the area near Gilbert and Burlington Streets. They were also advising everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
About an hour later, university police posted on twitter that the stabbing incident appears to be isolated. The tweet said everyone could "resume normal activity" in the area but "remain vigilant".
The stabbing incident remains under investigation. Authorities are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information should contact Iowa City police at 319-356-6800.