UPDATE: Suspect and victim identified after alleged attempted murder suicide in Sumner

UPDATE - Bremer County Sheriff identified the suspect and victim at 200 block of W. 6th St. at 7:30 a.m. on Friday for a shooting. Chief Dan Wegg arrived on scene and heard multiple gunshots coming from the home.
Chief Wegg witnessed a woman, 58-year-old Sharron Kuhlmann, approaching him from the side of home with multiple gunshot wounds. Sharron was sent to a local hospital then sent to UI Hospitals by air where she is in stable condition.
During the standoff, Bremer County Sheriff says 65-year-old Bruce Kuhlmann refused orders from Chief Wegg and authorities to put the gun down. More law enforcement agencies responded and setup a perimeter around the home.
Bruce also fired multiple shots in the air and continued to ignore law enforcement requests to put the gun down. Authorities negotiated with Bruce for over four hours.
The Iowa State Patrol Area C Tactical Team used less than lethal tactics to get Bruce to surrender peacefully. Once authorities entered the home, they found Bruce Kuhlmann dead after apparently shooting himself. Bruce was sent to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Law enforcement is not releasing any more information at this time.
SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL) -- 2:30 P.M. UPDATE: Police have confirmed that one person is dead and another is injured after a six-hour standoff with police in Sumner on Friday.
Police say that neighbors reported a shooting around 7:30 a.m. on Sixth Street near Guilford. A woman was shot at a home and was taken to a hospital where she is in stable condition.
Officials found a man in the home threatening suicide, either with his handgun or at the hands of police. Police attempted to talk to the man from outside of the home. The standoff lasted six hours before the man shot and killed himself at the scene.
Authorities have also confirmed that the standoff took place in the victim's home. They confirmed that the suspect and the victim were married, though they did not specify their recent relationship status.
11:00 A.M. UPDATE: Roads are blocked off on W Sixth Street, with multiple Sherriff's Offices, surrounding Police Departments, and the Iowa State Patrol SWAT team at the scene. KWWL is working to learn additional details.
In the meantime, the Sumner Public Library is offering a safe space for anyone who needs a place to stay during the situation until 5:00 Friday evening.
ORIGINAL: Sumner-Fredericksburg has cancelled classes on Friday due to an active situation near the school.
In a Facebook post, the school said, "Due to situation beyond our control, for the safety of all students and staff, school is canceled for today."
Sumner-Fredericksburg Community Schools officials say there is a "situation" in Sumner near, but not at, Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
School officials, relaying a message from the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, are telling people not to approach the school. Busses will be delayed outside of the school's control. People are also advised not the approach Durant.
This is a developing story and will be updated.