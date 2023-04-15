 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Polk County officials safely locate 4-year-old, 8-year-old siblings

  • Updated
  • 0
Zafira and Paul (PJ) Serrano

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities have safely located two children who disappeared from a skate park.

On Saturday morning, The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued an "endangered person advisory" at the request of Polk County sheriff's officials.

On Saturday afternoon, The Polk County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Deputies had located 8-year-old Zafira Serrano and her younger brother, 4-year-old Paul "PJ" Serrano.

The siblings disappeared around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Skateland on Meredith Dr. in Des Moines.

According to authorities, the kids were having a supervised visit with their biological parents when the parents left with the children without permission.

Sheriff's Deputies thanked everyone involved in helping locate the children.

