UPDATE: One man dead after overnight Iowa City shooting

UPDATE (8:00 a.m.) – Iowa City Police report that one man has died from the overnight shooting in downtown Iowa City.
Information released Sunday morning said officers were called to 220 S. Van Buren Street for shots fired in the alley behind H-Bar. When officers got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information should contact Iowa City Police. Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – Iowa City Police are investigating what they are calling an isolated shooting incident overnight about a block away from College Green Park.
A Hawk Alert was sent out from the University of Iowa around 2 a.m. Sunday morning for the report of shots fired near the intersection on Van Buren and College Streets. It told students to stay away from the area.
The shooter hasn't been arrested at this time and police said to remain vigilant. There's no word if there were any injuries.
