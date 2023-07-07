UPDATE: Nancy Lee Zitzow found safe

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KWWL) -- UPDATE: Marshalltown Police provided an update saying that Nancy Lee Zitzow has been found safe.
The Marshalltown Police Department is seeking help in locating a missing woman.
Police say that 69-year-old Nancy Lee Zitzow was last seen wearing a black and white V-neck t-shirt, dark blue jeans and brown shoes (one boot, one shoe). They did not specify when she was last seen.
Zitzow was also seen carrying two purses and a white bag with pink flowers. Police say that she is considered at-risk and needs medications.
Those that have information on Zitzow's whereabouts should contact Marshalltown Police at 641-754-5725.