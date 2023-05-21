UPDATE: Names released in fatal Linn County rollover

UPDATE: 5/21/23:
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 10-year-old Waterloo boy died in a Saturday morning rollover crash on I-380 in Linn County.
Sheriff's officials identified the victim as Elijah Beeman. Two others -- 30-year-old Roberta Hare of Waterloo and a five-year-old girl -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ORIGINAL STORY - 5/20/23:
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KWWL) -- One person was killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County early Saturday.
The crash happened just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 380, just south of Cedar Ridge Road near Center Point. First responders arrived to find a van on its top in a ditch along the southbound lanes.
According to sheriff's officials, three people were in the van when the crash happened. They were taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where one of them died. The other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.