UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- A motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in a crash in Cedar Falls Saturday afternoon.
It happened just before 2 p.m. at the Hudson Road and Ridgeway Avenue intersection.
On Saturday evening, Cedar Falls Police identified the motorcyclist as 70-year-old Leslie Beninga of Dike.
While heading north on Hudson Rd., Cedar Falls police said the Beninga collided with a passenger vehicle turning south onto Hudson from Ridgeway. Beninga struck the driver's side of the car. The collision threw him off his bike.
Cedar Falls Public Safety, Waterloo Police, Iowa State Patrol, MercyOne Paramedics and Rasmussen Towing responded to the crash.