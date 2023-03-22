UPDATE: Missing Marion man found safe

UPDATE: Marion Police report 78-year-old Dewight "Butch" Jones was found safe.
MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Marion Police are seeking the public's help in finding 78-year-old Dewight Jones, who goes by "Butch."
"Butch" was last seen around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of 10th Avenue and Cardinal Drive.
He was last seen wearing a an Iowa jacket with yellow sleeves, a navy blue vest over the jacket (the yellow sleeves were exposed), black jogger styled pants, khaki colored shoes, and a blue ball-cap.
"Butch" has severe dementia and is diabetic. Police say that he is possibly is in a black, 2014 Toyota Camry with an Iowa license plate of FJN741. There is an “I love my Shih Tzu” magnet on the rear driver side of that car.
Those who have any information are asked to contact Marion Police.