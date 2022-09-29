UPDATE: Missing Linn County inmate located in Clinton County

UPDATE - On September 28th, Michelle Brasher was located in Clinton County and has been returned to the Linn County Correctional Center.
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Linn County hospital inmate has escaped custody, with the Linn County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's assistance in locating her.
On September 24, Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center - East in Davenport, which is by the Scott County Sheriff's Office for medical treatment.
Brashear had been sentenced to the Anchor Center in Cedar Rapids. A detainer had been placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Cedar Rapids.
However, Brashear left the hospital against medical advice and in violation of the detainer on September 27.
Those who have information on her whereabouts are being asked to contact the Linn County Sheriff's Office at 319-892-6100. They can also contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.