UPDATE: Missing Lamont 15-year-old found safe

Tosha Kraus

UPDATE: Buchanan County Sheriff says 15-year-old Tosha Kraus was found safe in Cedar Rapids. Kraus is now being sent to a juvenile facility. 

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- 15-year-old Tosha Ann Kraus of Lamont was last seen at her home on September 13. According to authorities, it's suspected that she was picked up by someone that she knows.

Kraus has facial piercings in her nose and upper lip, though she does not always wear the piercings.

Kraus is described as a five-foot-tall, 110 pound girl with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Those who have information on Kraus's whereabouts should call the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office at 319-334-2567.