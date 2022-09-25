UPDATE: Fight at Cattle Congress Fair causes panic and early closure Saturday night

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- National Cattle Congress officials say a fight is what prompted the annual fair to close early Saturday night.
A KWWL crew on scene reported that officers responded to some sort of incident, but the exact nature of why they were there was initially clear. Several viewers described everybody dropping everything, running away, and later being “locked down” in buildings on the fairgrounds for a time.
In a press release Sunday morning, NCC officials said Waterloo police requested that they discontinue selling admission tickets to the fair at 9:15 p.m. with no re-entry to the fairgrounds. NCC officials said they followed that request.
Then, about one hour later, police told NCC officials that there was a fight between two young people, which created a moment of panic.
NCC officials said police immediately contained the situation. At the request of police, NCC officials then cleared and closed the fairgrounds so "no further altercation could be made."
Authorities also told NCC officials no gunfire or weapons were involved in the altercation, the statement said.
KWWL reached out to Waterloo Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.
This year is the 112th edition of the National Cattle Congress Fair.