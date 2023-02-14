UnityPoint Health to begin charging for some messages on their MyChart service

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Starting on Tuesday, UnityPoint Health will begin charging patients to send messages to their doctors and nurses. Unity Point Health says its due to the strain on manpower that answering the messages creates.
UnityPoint Health officials say this is not going to be for all messages, but for ones that take up provider's clinical time.
KWWL spoke to Dr. Evan Diehl, UnityPoint Clinics Vice President and Medical Director for Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, about the changes.
Diehl says they're implementing the charges only for messages on the MyChart service that are initiated by the patient. They require a significant amount of time from providers to respond. Things such as quick updates and prescription refills will still be free.
Diehl says the decision comes because they're seeing around twice the amount of messages that they did before the pandemic. While it may feel like a quick message from you, for providers, responding can take a lot of time.
Diehl said, "We have primary care providers that have spent hours on this patient portal, messaging with their patients back and forth. Wanting to provide them the best care, but as you can imagine that does create challenges.”
Insurance should pay for a portion of the messaging charge. However, if you have a high deductible or no insurance, the cost for a message could range between $36 - $70.
Diehl explained that the line between a free quick update and something that will cost you isn't exactly clear. However, he says that providers are responsible for letting patients know if the message conversation is something the patient will be charged for.