UNI's new and restored Campanile Bells will return May 1---Public invited to take a look

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) Quite a treat is coming to the University of Northern Iowa campus May 1.
It's the highly anticipated return of the refurbished and new UNI Carillon Bells for the belfry tower of the iconic UNI Campanile, which dates back to 1926.
The public is invited to come out and enjoy this historic campus event on May 1 at 1 p.m. when the bells arrive at the Campanile.
The Campanile is 98 years old. It has been in great need of critical infrastructure upgrades. This long overdue restoration is a part of the largest fundraising campaign in UNI history; Our Tomorrow, The Campaign For UNI.
There are only three carillon bells in Iowa and UNI is blessed to have its iconic bells a top the Campanile.
The carillon restoration project began right after Homecoming last October, with the 47 bells being removed and sent to the Verdin Company in Cincinnati.
UNI's carillon experience began in 1926, with just a 15-bell chime system.
That all changed in 1968, when the Verdin Company of Cincinnati partnered with UNI to add an additional 32 bells to complete the current 47-bell carillon, which has delighted UNI students for the past 55-years, following that first, 1968, upgrade.
The current 47 bronze bells are being refurbished, and nine new bells will be added for a total of 56. The heaviest bell, by the way, weighs in at 2.5 tons.
In addition, the aging carillon keyboard will be replaced.
This will give UNI a full, four-octave cast bell carillon, for live-cast performances.
Learn more about the UNI Campanile and the Carillon bells in this detailed article from the UNI Magazine.
Students of The UNI Guild of Carillonneurs have quite an interest in this restoration project. Afterall, the Carillon is their instrument.
The Carillonneurs have been practicing with a temporary carillon, and will hold a concert Sunday, April 30, at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center
For The Steele Report this week, Hillery Oberle, Assistant Vice-President for Strategy, Communications and Campaigns for the UNI Foundation, and Leslie Prideaux, Assistant Vice-President of UNI Alumni Relations, stop by the KWWL-TV studios to talk about the major renovation and the events planned to let the public be a part of the historic event on May 1.