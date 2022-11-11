Union Pacific Railroad denies Veteran's time off requests past required deadline

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Union Pacific Railroad denied select Veteran's time off requests after the required deadline to notify them, according to the Iowa Federation of Labor.
Under Iowa law, Veteran's must submit a time-off request with plenty of notice ahead of time for Veteran's Day. The law also allows companies to cancel the arrangement with ten days notice, under certain circumstances.
The Federation alleges that Union Pacific notified Veterans of their denied time off requests with less than the required ten-day notice.
In a press release, the Federation condemned the behavior.
"The carless cancellation of Veteran's Day time off for employees, without adequate notice as specified by Iowa law, is emblematic of the way railroads have been treating employees. To see this fall upon Veteran employees in blatant disregard for Iowa Law is disappointing but not unexpected. It’s time for Union Pacific to follow Iowa State Law and honor our Veterans as intended by state lawmakers," the Federation said.
A communications spokesperson with Union Pacific sent KWWL a statement on their decision to deny Veteran's time off requests.
They said, "Union Pacific Railroad is a proud and committed employer of veterans. Indeed, one in five Union Pacific employees are actively serving in or have served in our military. We understand the concern of those employees who initially received approval for leave on Veterans Day and now have to work. We considered all available manpower required for operations and determined, based on our operational capacity, we are not able to grant the requested leaves for Friday. There is a section under the Iowa law that gives an employer the ability to deny leave based on operational capacity."