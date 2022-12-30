Unidentified body pulled from Cedar River on Friday

CEDAR VALLEY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments pulled an unidentified body from the Cedar River on Friday afternoon.
According to a press release, the departments were dispatched around 12:57 p.m. to a section of the river where human remains were found.
The remains were found below a water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported on the body.
A water rescue team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains.
The identification of the body is pending at this time, according to officials. No other information has been released.