UNI Wrestling whip Utah Valley 34-9

OREM, Utah --- UNI wrestling picked up four bonus point victories, including a set of pins as the Panthers rolled past the Utah Valley Wolverines on Friday night in Big 12 dual action, 34-9. The Panthers won the first 6 bouts of the night, cruising to a 5th consecutive dual win against Utah Valley.
No. 12 Kyle Biscoglia earned his 60th career win by getting the first of three pins on the night for UNI, taking down Stockton O'Brien at 133 pounds just 55 seconds into the second period after building an impressive 8-0 lead early. Colin Realbuto picked up his first pin of the season and first since last season's NCAA Championships at 149 pounds with a third period fall of Isaiah Delgado.
No. 2 Parker Keckeisen built an impressive lead on Hunter Morse at 184 pounds with 6 first period takedowns before getting the pin just 15 seconds into the third period. Keckeisen, who joined Biscoglia in earning his 60th career win on Friday night, has now pinned 3 of his last 4 opponents as part of a 6 bout winning streak.
Austin Yant improved to 13-0 on the season at 165 pounds with a 9-0 major decision victory over Danny Snediker after racking up over 2 minutes of riding time in the first period. Kyle Gollhofer (125 pounds), Cael Happel (141 pounds), Derek Holschlag (157 pounds) and Tyrell Gordon (285 pounds) also contributed to the Panther win with impressive decision victories in their respective weight classes.
#15 UNI 34, UTAH VALLEY 9
RESULTS (Intermat/FloWrestling rankings)
125 | Kyle Gollhofer (UNI) dec. Kase Mauger (UVU), 10-6
133 | #12/15 Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) pins Stockton O'Brien (UVU), 3:55
141 | #8/7 Cael Happel (UNI) dec. Ty Smith (UVU), 9-4
149 | #12/14 Colin Realbuto (UNI) pins Isaiah Delgado (UVU), 6:18
157 | #25/HM Derek Holschlag (UNI) dec. Tyson Humphreys (UVU), 9-6
165 | #9/15 Austin Yant (UNI) maj. dec. Danny Snediker (UVU), 9-0
174 | #7/11 Demetrius Romero (UVU) dec. #13/12 Lance Runyon (UNI), 7-4
184 | #2/2 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) pins Hunter Morse (UVU), 3:15
197 | #24/23 Evan Bockman (UVU) wins by forfeit
285 | #14/13 Tyrell Gordon (UNI) dec. Chase Trussell (UVU), 3-1