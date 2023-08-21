UNI students look to beat the heat during first week of classes

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Students had their first day of classes at University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa and Iowa State on Monday. Besides getting oriented, students and staff are dealing with dangerous heat as well.
For example, many UNI students don't have AC units in their dorms, so even their rooms don't offer much relief from the heat. However, the university is helping manage the situation.
UNI officials say they've opened up cooling centers across campus and are giving students tips on how to stay cool. KWWL caught up with students who said they're staying out of dorms and in the air conditioning, all while eating cold treats to help cool off.
Students told KWWL, "Just giving us resources and different, multiple buildings around campus to keep cool. And of course they’re always willing to give us a free stuff, as you see, we got these big ice pops, and to always stay hydrated."
Gabriel Salazar and Destinee Mincks shared that their dorms have been almost unbearable in the heat. As a result, they've been trying to sleep in more comfortable environments when they get the chance.
With the heat expected to stick around, officials are advising students to stay aware of where they can go if they need to cool down.