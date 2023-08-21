 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values peaking
around 105 to 110 degrees each day.

* WHERE...All of Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The long duration of the heat can be
particularly hard on the very young, the elderly and those
with medical conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

UNI students look to beat the heat during first week of classes

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Students had their first day of classes at University of Northern Iowa, University of Iowa and Iowa State on Monday. Besides getting oriented, students and staff are dealing with dangerous heat as well.

For example, many UNI students don't have AC units in their dorms, so even their rooms don't offer much relief from the heat. However, the university is helping manage the situation.

UNI officials say they've opened up cooling centers across campus and are giving students tips on how to stay cool. KWWL caught up with students who said they're staying out of dorms and in the air conditioning, all while eating cold treats to help cool off.

Students told KWWL, "Just giving us resources and different, multiple buildings around campus to keep cool. And of course they’re always willing to give us a free stuff, as you see, we got these big ice pops, and to always stay hydrated."

Gabriel Salazar and Destinee Mincks shared that their dorms have been almost unbearable in the heat. As a result, they've been trying to sleep in more comfortable environments when they get the chance.

With the heat expected to stick around, officials are advising students to stay aware of where they can go if they need to cool down.

Tags

Recommended for you