UNI Softball almost sweeps Missouri Valley annual Awards

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)--Northern Iowa Softball dominates MVC honrs. Seven of UNI's nine starters earn first team all-conference honors...
Former Waterloo Columbus star Taylor Hogan is a first team second baseman..
Three Panthers earn first team in the outfield... Madison Parks--Brooke Snider and Mya Dodge...
Samantha Heyer makes the first team at pitcher-- freshman Alexis Pupillo is the first catcher and Addison McElrath also earns first team honors.
As for the major awards former Cedar Rapids Kennedy standout Mya Dodge is the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year...
UNI's Samantha Heyer is the Missouri Valley's pitcher of the year...
Panther freshman Alexis Pupillo is the Valley newcomer of the year...
And the Northern Iowa coaching staff is voted the best in the Missouri Valley Conference.
UNI won the Missouri Valley regular season title---and tomorrow the Panthers pursue the Valley postseason title and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
Coach Ryan Jacobs says his team has the right mind set.