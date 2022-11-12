UNI Falls to Richmond 68-55

RICHMOND, Va. --- UNI struggled to finish shot attempts and shot just 32% from the floor as the Panthers fell to the Richmond Spiders on Friday night at the Robins Center in their first road contest of the season.
The Panthers pressured the Spider offense early and limited Richmond to 36.7% shooting in the opening stanza. In an early back-and-forth with little shooting from three-point distance, the Panthers held firm down as many as 5 points to the Spiders, ultimately building a short 4-point advantage thanks to quick maneuvering by Bowen Born and UNI's only two made three-point baskets of the half by James Betz. In a stanza that saw UNI get into early foul trouble, the Panthers would go into the halftime break trailing 32-29.
UNI struggled to shoot the basketball out of the locker room and quickly fell behind by double-digits as Richmond shot 56.5% from the field with 6 made three-point shots. Heise notched 9 points in the half with Born and Tytan Anderson each scoring 5 points, but the Panthers were unable to slow the Spiders' pace, being outscored in the second period by 10 points, ultimately falling to Richmond by 13.
Born finished the night with a team-high 17 points, as Anderson notched his first career double-double with a career-best 13 points and 10 rebounds. Heise tallied 10 points with a pair of steals in the loss, while Trey Campbell and Betz both finished with 6 points.