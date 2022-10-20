UNI Campanile renovation underway

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Crews are back on the University of Northern Iowa campus, working on refurbishing the Campanile.
The University tweeted on Thursday morning that the bell manufacturer was on site and making progress.
.@TheVerdinCo is back on campus this morning and progress is underway on the refurbishment of the Campanile! pic.twitter.com/exMtqyyx4L— University of Northern Iowa (@northerniowa) October 20, 2022
The school started a $2 million renovation of the Campanile over the recent Homecoming weekend.