UNI Campanile renovation underway

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Crews are back on the University of Northern Iowa campus, working on refurbishing the Campanile.

The University tweeted on Thursday morning that the bell manufacturer was on site and making progress.

The school started a $2 million renovation of the Campanile over the recent Homecoming weekend.

