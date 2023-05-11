UNI beats Drake 6-2 in Quarterfinals of the MVC Softball Tournament

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Panthers were able to survive and advance into the MVC Tournament semifinals by defeating the Drake Bulldogs.
For the fourth time this season, UNI took down its in-state rival Drake in a 6-2 win on Thursday morning. It was the Panthers' closest game against the Bulldogs all year as they held a one-run lead for over three innings. UNI prevailed as its offense excelled at slugging on Thursday with five hits going for multiple bases.
The Panthers picked up the early lead as freshman Alexis Pupillo hit a solo home run past center field in her first at-bat of the day to begin their quarterfinals game. The one-run lead lasted for three innings until UNI added some insurance in the bottom of the fourth inning. Second baseman Taylor Hogan led off the half inning by picking up a walk and soon scored the Panthers' second run on a standup double to left center from pinch hitter Hannah Kelley.
UNI added one more run in the bottom of the fourth as shortstop Kylee Sanders hit the Panthers' second double of the game down the right field line, scoring pinch runner Makenna Kuper. Drake answered UNI's offense in the top of the fifth, scoring two runs on a leadoff hit and an error to return the game to only a one-run difference. The Panthers pushed their lead out to two runs in the bottom of the fifth as left fielder Mya Dodge had a solo home run of her own to left center.
With a two-run lead, UNI's defense took down the Bulldogs in order in the top of the sixth as starting pitcher Samantha Heyer picked up her 10th and 11th strikeouts. The Panther offense put the quarterfinal game away in the bottom of the sixth as Pupillo hit her second home run. This time the freshman catcher's homer scored two runs bringing home Sanders after she reached base on a fielder's choice.
Going into the top of the seventh with a four-run lead, UNI changed pitchers to redshirt senior Kailyn Packard for the final inning. In the circle, Packard threw two straight strikeouts, and Pupillo caught a foul pop-up behind home plate to end the game. The Panthers advance to the semifinals on Friday afternoon, where they will play the winner of the Indiana State and Murray State game.
Pupillo was the standout player for UNI with two hits, two runs scored, and three RBIs. Five other Panther batters collected a hit while three others added an RBI. Heyer led UNI in the circle, throwing 11 strikeouts in six innings of work while allowing five hits, two walks, and no earned runs.
UNI will play Indiana State in Friday's Semifinals.