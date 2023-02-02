Under proposed agreement, Cedar Falls Fire Chief would retire and enter "terminal leave of absence."

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Nearly three and half months after the city of Cedar Falls placed Fire Chief John Bostwick on leave, Cedar Falls City Council members will vote on a proposed agreement to avoid any litigation. The agenda for Monday night's city council meeting includes a terminal leave of absence, resignation and mutual release agreement between Bostwick and the City of Cedar Falls.
Bostwick and another employee from a different city department were both placed on administrative leave on October 19.
According to the agreement, this all stems from an internal investigation into the paid-on-call firefighter program under Bostwick's management.
"It was determined that an employee failed to work the number of hours required by the program," the document said. "Bostwick acknowledges the discrepancy but did not receive any compensation or money that was not due to him as the fire chief."
Under the terms of the agreement, Bostwick agreed to a terminal leave of absence. Starting February 1, he will serve as an Administrative Consultant to Cedar Falls Fire Rescue until he retires on October 15, 2023.
In that role, Bostwick would "field calls from Fire Rescue personnel or assist on a consultation basis with other Fire Rescue Operation issues on an as-needed and remote basis."
Bostwick would not be required to be physically present unless there is a pre-arranged in-person meeting. He will be able to meet with Fire Rescue personnel on-site if requested but would not be issued a proximity card to any city building "unless the requirements and scope of the Administrative Consultant roles required it as deemed by the city" of Cedar Falls.
He would receive his regular salary and maintain health insurance benefits in the role.
Bostwick signed the agreement on Tuesday, "irrevocably" agreeing to the terminal leave of absence. After the agreement becomes effective, Bostwick does have a seven day period where he can choose to revoke it.
Bostwick is a veteran of the Cedar Falls Fire Department and has been with the department for 42 years. He became chief in 2016.
Captain John Zolondek has been covering the duties and responsibilities of the fire chief job but is not either the acting or interim fire chief. According to the city, there is no vacancy at the chief position, and Bostwick is still the fire chief until the agreement is approved by the city council. After that, an acting chief could be appointed.
As part of the agreement, Bostwick agreed not to sue or bring legal action against the city "arising out of or attributable to Bostwick's employment, or separation from the city or any other cause of action" except to enforce the terms of this agreement. The city agreed to the same conditions.