Ukrainian farmers to visit World Pork Expo

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Fairgrounds is hosting the World Pork Expo, and this year a special group of farmers traveled from Ukraine to take part.
Farmers from Ukraine will share the trials of having to leave their farms behind and kill their animals before they were occupied by Russia. So far during the war, 150,000 farm animals have been killed.
Help is coming from Iowa thanks to a volunteer program that is working to rebuild Ukraine's pork producers by sending them farmers, vets and other experts.