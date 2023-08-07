UIHC plans Acquisition amid Mercy Iowa City bankruptcy concerns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- The University of Iowa announced plans to acquire Mercy Iowa City into the UIHC system in an employee memo Monday.
The proposal comes amid financial woes for Mercy Iowa City, leading to a bankruptcy court filing.
For now, Mercy Iowa City will continue seeing patients as normal and any potential merger would still need to be approved by the court, the Board of Regents, and the State of Iowa.
In a statement, Preston Hollow Community Capital- a group that invested $41,760,000 into Mercy Iowa City in 2018- criticized Mercy Iowa City's management team. They said, in part, "Mercy Iowa City’s decision to file for bankruptcy is the result of years of financial mismanagement and an ongoing refusal to take the necessary steps to restructure and stabilize its operations."
University officials say this announcement is merely the beginning of their process and they will continue to avoid major disruptions in patient care.